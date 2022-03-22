DAILY | NDP agree to prop up Trudeau's government until 2025
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh struck a deal to ostensibly keep Trudeau in power until 2025
- Will the feds end their despicable, divisive federal vaccine passport policies? It's complicated, says Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos
- One study showed that 67% of Canadians support easing COVID rules
- A federal judge, likely much to the chagrin of the Liberals, cited the Leaders' Debates Commission for trying to blacklist dissent in the case of Rebel News
- Local Brampton, Ont. newspaper The Pointer pointed out that Mayor Patrick Brown has used $35,000 in taxpayers' funds to promote his social media
- The RCMP are forming a task force to create national hate crimes policing standards
- Virginia Tech and Hungarian national team swimmer Reka Gyorgy is speaking out after losing her spot in the NCAA finals to biological male Lia Thomas
- U.S. President Joe Biden said “it's gonna be a new world order out there, and we gotta lead it”
- Vice President Kamala Harris said a bunch of words
- Biden's Supreme Court nominee was grilled for her soft sentencing of child sex offenders
- Kid Rock joined Tucker Carlson for an interview
- By Rebel News
