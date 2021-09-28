DAILY | Pastor Art returns to Canada — and gets arrested
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Pastor Artur Pawlowski returned to Canada from a speaking tour in the United States — and was promptly arrested
- Pastor Art spoke to Adam Soos from behind bars
- The good people of Winnipeg had the back of a local burger joint defying COVID restrictions
- Police in Melbourne, Australia tried (and failed) to shut down a protest before it began
Read our plan for covering the 2021 election campaign and help by chipping in to support our team by visiting RealReporters.ca. Thank you!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.