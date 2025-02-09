Dana White SLAMS Australian media as ‘biggest bunch of pussies’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White has blasted the Australian media, calling it the “weakest” he has ever encountered, during a press conference in Sydney over the weekend.

White, in town for the UFC312 event at Qudos Bank Arena, delivered a scathing critique of the local press, particularly over its coverage of the government’s partnership with the UFC. The event, held on Sunday, drew tens of thousands of spectators for the highly anticipated clash between South African champion Dricus Du Plessis and American fighter Sean Strickland.

🔥 Dana White to Australian mainstream media: “For a place that is so tough. Everything on the land and water can kill you. You have the biggest p*ssies I’ve ever seen in the media in my life.”



While praising Australia’s fight culture, White did not hold back when asked about media backlash to the New South Wales government’s decision to host the event.

“For a place that is so tough … everything on land and in the water can kill you, you have the biggest pussies I’ve ever seen in the media in my life,” White said.

He then referenced an opinion piece published in the Sydney Morning Herald, titled Watching our premier chat to UFC boss Dana White made me feel physically sick, which criticised his recent appearance on a podcast with Premier Chris Minns.

“I saw a story where the guy was like ‘I saw Dana do a podcast with the Premier and it physically made me sick’ – holy f--king s--t, you guys must have the biggest bunch of pussies of all time in the media here,” White said.

“That guy has to be the biggest f**king wimp on planet earth.”

White was also asked if anyone in the NSW government had spoken to him before the event.

“Even your f**king people know that your media are weak,” he said. “They know it, you know it, we all know it now. I didn’t know, now I know.”

The attacks on Dana White and the UFC aren’t really about taxpayer money - that’s just a smokescreen. The real issue? His ties to President Trump, Elon Musk, and his new role at Meta, which has rolled back censorship and removed tampons from men’s bathrooms. The media will keep… pic.twitter.com/7cz9ktMiqZ — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) February 8, 2025

On whether there was any pushback from the government regarding fighter selection, particularly Strickland, White dismissed the idea.

“I do that. Are you kidding me, I do that. It is what it is, you know my stance on this, you know, we’re going to take guys and girls who do a lot of things and say a lot of things, I’m a big believer in free speech,” he said.

“It probably seems worse when you come here because your media are such weak human beings.

“I thought we had weak media (but) you guys win hands down.”

The UFC’s deal with the NSW government has injected millions into the state’s economy, with the previous UFC293 event selling out in just 13 minutes and bringing in $15.3 million. Minns previously described the UFC partnership as a “huge success” that helps showcase Sydney as a global sporting destination.

