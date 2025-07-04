Daniel Fritter: Liberals' gun buyback is a $830-million misfire

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Daniel Fritter, publisher for Calibre Magazine, joined Ezra Levant to discuss the bureaucratic butchering of Canadian firearms regulation under the current and former Liberal governments.

"We've had five ministers overseeing this in five years… It's been person after person after person, and each one has seemingly gotten less capable of getting a handle on this stuff," said Fritter. "And the whole time, the programs that Justin Trudeau launched, primarily in 2020, have just been expanding and expanding and expanding as… bureaucrats are just inflating this stuff more and more and more."

According to the National Post, the Liberal government's gun buyback scheme is both behind schedule and "wildly over-budget," and internal reports indicate that Ottawa is unsure whether the program is even possible.

"The government will frame a lot of this discussion around buyback… around the getting of guns [being] the success of this program, instead of… does it have any impact on public safety? And in that regard, since 2015, violence with firearms in Canada has increased relatively steadily," said Fritter. "It is about 19% higher today than it was in 2015. And since 2020, when these long guns were banned by Trudeau, it's still continued to increase. So it's not having any impact on public safety, but it is costing phenomenal sums of money."