WATCH: Danielle Smith "betrayed" by Trump in "foolish" tariff war

'This economic attack on our country, combined with Mr. Trump's continued talk of using economic force to facilitate the annexation of our country has broken trust between our two nations in a profound way,' Smith told reporters this afternoon

Sheila Gunn Reid
  March 05, 2025

 

AP Photo / Evan Vucci (right)

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is pushing back against new U.S. tariffs, calling them an “economic attack” and a “breach” of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). The tariffs—25% on all Canadian goods and 10% on energy products—were imposed under former President Trump, who has also hinted at forcing Canada into annexation.

Smith denounced the move, emphasizing Alberta’s deep connections with the U.S. but reaffirming its Canadian identity. “Thousands of Albertans have fought to defend our freedoms. We won’t abandon our sovereignty due to economic pressure,” she declared.

In response, Alberta is shifting its procurement policies to prioritize Canadian goods and trade partners who honor CUSMA. The province will also halt purchases of American alcohol and video lottery terminals through the AGLC. Retailers will be encouraged to stock and label Canadian-made products, backed by a government-led advertising campaign.

Smith also plans to strengthen interprovincial free trade and labor mobility agreements, aiming for unrestricted movement of goods and workers across Canada.

As a key energy supplier to the U.S., Alberta holds what Smith calls a “Trump card.” She highlighted that American energy reserves are declining, making Alberta’s oil essential to U.S. energy security. While Alberta currently exports $100 billion in discounted oil to the U.S., Smith is exploring new markets in Asia and Europe until the tariffs are lifted.

Smith will visit the U.S. next week to press for a reversal, believing American consumers will ultimately oppose Trump’s tariffs as prices rise.

Latest News

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-05 18:24:08 -0500 Flag
    Not only Smith but all Canadians have been betrayed. Ottawa politicians want a fight instead of negotiations. And shame on Pierre Poilievre for getting sucked into this idiotic war nonsense. Remember that we only exist because America lets us be a country. Their manifest destiny could have taken the whole continent.