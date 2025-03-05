WATCH: Danielle Smith "betrayed" by Trump in "foolish" tariff war

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is pushing back against new U.S. tariffs, calling them an “economic attack” and a “breach” of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). The tariffs—25% on all Canadian goods and 10% on energy products—were imposed under former President Trump, who has also hinted at forcing Canada into annexation.

Smith denounced the move, emphasizing Alberta’s deep connections with the U.S. but reaffirming its Canadian identity. “Thousands of Albertans have fought to defend our freedoms. We won’t abandon our sovereignty due to economic pressure,” she declared.

In response, Alberta is shifting its procurement policies to prioritize Canadian goods and trade partners who honor CUSMA. The province will also halt purchases of American alcohol and video lottery terminals through the AGLC. Retailers will be encouraged to stock and label Canadian-made products, backed by a government-led advertising campaign.

Smith also plans to strengthen interprovincial free trade and labor mobility agreements, aiming for unrestricted movement of goods and workers across Canada.

As a key energy supplier to the U.S., Alberta holds what Smith calls a “Trump card.” She highlighted that American energy reserves are declining, making Alberta’s oil essential to U.S. energy security. While Alberta currently exports $100 billion in discounted oil to the U.S., Smith is exploring new markets in Asia and Europe until the tariffs are lifted.

Smith will visit the U.S. next week to press for a reversal, believing American consumers will ultimately oppose Trump’s tariffs as prices rise.