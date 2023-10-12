Danielle Smith uninvited from appearance before House of Commons environment committee

According to a post from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Thursday afternoon, her invitation to speak to the House standing committee on environment and sustainable development was rescinded.

Check out this animated explainer video on Alberta’s electricity grid, the reason for the pause on wind and solar, and what we can do to provide reliable and affordable power to Albertans for a generation.



Get the facts 👇 pic.twitter.com/I1fcQWOXXC — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) October 12, 2023

"Today, they sent a letter rejecting my attendance. That was the fastest response we’ve ever received from the feds - apparently, they don’t want me to testify about electricity grid reliability or our pursuit of carbon neutrality by 2050 after all…wonder why?" Smith wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.



Check out this animated explainer video on Alberta’s electricity grid, the reason for the pause on wind and solar, and what we can do to provide reliable and affordable power to Albertans for a generation.



Get the facts 👇 pic.twitter.com/I1fcQWOXXC — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) October 12, 2023

The Alberta government recently launched a campaign, TellTheFeds.ca, which includes a petition and billboard truck, directing Albertans to tell the federal government to back off its net-zero policies that are killing Alberta jobs, putting the electricity grid at risk and takes money out of the pockets of Albertans.

We are sending a message to Ottawa: “No one wants to freeze in the dark”❗️⚡️



This campaign is about energy security and affordability for every Canadian.



Take 30 seconds and send your MP a message right now at https://t.co/GmBSkebvhE pic.twitter.com/2Yq1wV86iu — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) September 29, 2023

Smith accepted a previous invitation to the Commons environment committee on behalf of the Alberta government. However, the committee membership may have expected Smith to send a minister or deputy minister, rather than appear herself.

Ottawa seems intent on moving forward with their destructive and unconstitutional plans to reduce emissions on an unachievable timeline.



The Parliamentary Committee for the Environment and Sustainable Development invited members of my cabinet to testify, and as the Premier of… pic.twitter.com/6HxOfsy2st — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) October 11, 2023

To sign the Rebel News petition against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plans for a dangerous green revamp of the economy, visit www.NoGreenReset.com.