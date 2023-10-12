Danielle Smith uninvited from appearance before House of Commons environment committee

Smith's disinvitation comes following the Alberta government's recent launch of a campaign directing Canadians to tell the federal government to back off its net-zero policies.

Danielle Smith uninvited from appearance before House of Commons environment committee
Remove Ads

According to a post from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Thursday afternoon, her invitation to speak to the House standing committee on environment and sustainable development was rescinded.

"Today, they sent a letter rejecting my attendance. That was the fastest response we’ve ever received from the feds - apparently, they don’t want me to testify about electricity grid reliability or our pursuit of carbon neutrality by 2050 after all…wonder why?" Smith wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Alberta government recently launched a campaign, TellTheFeds.ca, which includes a petition and billboard truck, directing Albertans to tell the federal government to back off its net-zero policies that are killing Alberta jobs, putting the electricity grid at risk and takes money out of the pockets of Albertans.

Smith accepted a previous invitation to the Commons environment committee on behalf of the Alberta government. However, the committee membership may have expected Smith to send a minister or deputy minister, rather than appear herself.

To sign the Rebel News petition against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plans for a dangerous green revamp of the economy, visit www.NoGreenReset.com.

Alberta Canada Energy news Danielle Smith
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.