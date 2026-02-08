David Eby calls Alberta separatist outreach “treason” as independence debate continues

David Eby has labeled Alberta separatists who seek support from foreign governments as committing “treason,” amid ongoing independence debates.

Eby argued that asking the United States or any other country to advance Alberta’s separatist movement crosses a serious national line. He framed the issue as a question of Canadian identity, saying Canadians must “call out people who would organize with a foreign government.”

Eby has focused on criticizing Alberta while British Columbia faces multiple challenges, including foreign interference concerns, extortion gangs, and the opioid crisis.

Foreign recognition would be required for Alberta to be treated as a formal state internationally, but any sovereignty efforts would ultimately be carried out by Albertans for Albertans.

The discussion has centred on whether Alberta should pursue full independence, with the long-term goal of standing on its own.

Albertan independence debate should not be framed as a threat, but as a statement of Alberta’s confidence in its ability to govern itself and maintain a Canadian identity.

Because Alberta’s future should be decided by Albertans — not dictated by Ottawa insiders who never pay the price for their decisions.

