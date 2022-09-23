Debate: UK's £2.3 billion pledge to Ukraine | Tobias Ellwood vs. Lewis Brackpool

E-transfer (Canada):

Tobias Ellwood, a Conservative MP, member of the 77th Brigade and now chair of the House of Commons defence select committee, made his views very clear on the debate about whether more funding should be sent to Ukraine — he is in favour of pledging a further £2.3 billion of taxpayers money to help “defeat Putin”.

On the opposite side of the discussion, Lewis Brackpool believes that the U.K. government should put its own people first in a time where the country is faced with a severe cost of living crisis. Inflation is rising, an energy crisis is forming, an open border remains and businesses are struggling to even be able to afford to keep their doors open.

Another point that was brought up during the discussion, the difficulty in verifying where the money Britain is sending to Ukraine is actually heading, with Ellwood offering Brackpool the opportunity to come to Parliament to “listen to debates” on where the money purportedly goes — which still doesn't necessarily prove anything, and leaves people wondering just what, exactly, is their money being spent on.

Brackpool also mentioned that strange Ukraine 2030 video, which was uploaded to social media by Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also the Eastern European nation's minister of digital transformation.

Where their plan is to abandon paper money and usher in a cashless society, an acceleration of a digital society including AI courts, E-health systems and monitoring.pic.twitter.com/Ax6JEWisfw — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 22, 2022

In that video, the Ukrainian official showcases courtrooms fuelled by artificial intelligence, e-health systems and more digitized services, plus an ultra-modern Iron Dome defence mechanism for every facility and a cashless/paperless society with no bureaucracy, it leaves people wondering: how can the Ukrainian government afford to create such a utopia?

What are your thoughts on the debate? Should the U.K. continue funding Ukraine? Should Lewis Brackpool take Tobias Ellwood up on his offer to visit Parliament? Let us know in the comments.