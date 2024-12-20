Deranged Ontario man goes on vile rant, threatens Christians, Jews, white people

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a shocking and threatening rant posted online by a Cambridge, Ontario man reportedly named Uwais Motala.

The expletive-filled video shows a man seemingly threatening to harm Christian white people and Jews who question the "pro-Palestine" narrative.

"We're coming, you won't be able to handle this," he said. "There's no fu**ing bombs, there's not enough bombs to kill all of us. You better do it, because we're gonna get you, for all those dead babies," the man said.

Cambridge, Ontario resident Uwais Motala threatens to kill Christian white people & Jews in this very racist rant directed to those who question the "Free Palestine" movement.



"We're coming, you won't be able to handle all of this, there's not enough bombs to kill all of us, you… pic.twitter.com/sUqO3pkLnn — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) December 19, 2024

According to the X account Leviathan, Motala is a graduate of Humber College and previously worked at Rogers as a production assistant.

"He hates Christians even more than he hates Jews," Ezra said. "And weirdly, he appropriates Hitler's phrase of the 'master race'. He calls himself the master race, it's sort of clear to me he's been reading up on Hitler as a fan boy."

The X account Leviathan also reported that Motala is the owner of a videography company called AIMCAN that provides video editing and drone services.

"Compare what this guy does and says to what the peaceful convoy truckers did in 2022," said Ezra. "And they were arrested and jailed, and many of them are still on trial like our friend Tamara Lich."

Ezra went on: "Now this is just what was captured in one instance by Leviathan in English, you can only imagine what's said in foreign languages like Arabic and Farsi."