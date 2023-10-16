DeSantis orders airlift to bring 300 Americans back from Israel
In an operation spearheaded by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, an airlift mission successfully rescued 300 American citizens who were stranded in Israel.
According to information obtained by The Messenger, the prominent Republican presidential contender will be present at Tampa International Airport to extend a warm welcome to the returning citizens.
On Thursday, Governor DeSantis took decisive action by issuing an executive order that grants the state the authority to oversee rescue and evacuation missions in Israel. This decision comes in response to the recent wave of deadly terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas over the past weekend, resulting in the loss of more than 1,400 lives.
Within the executive order, Governor DeSantis took aim at President Joe Biden for what he deemed as yet another inadequate reaction to a foreign policy crisis that has transpired during his tenure.
“The Biden administration has failed to launch any form of rescue or evacuation operations for Americans, including Floridians, stranded in the region, and has failed to provide information requested by the State of Florida about any plans for such operations,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis criticized President Biden, asserting that the President's actions amounted to little more than facilitating the transportation of individuals onto flights, subsequently relocating them to Europe, all while compelling them to sign waivers pledging to reimburse the U.S. government for their air travel expenses.
In a public announcement on Sunday evening, the Florida Division of Emergency Management pledged its support to address the inadequacies of the Biden administration's response, signaling a commitment to fill the void left by what they perceived as a feeble reaction to the situation.
“If you are stranded in Athens and in need of safe transportation back to the United States, we may be able to assist you,” it read. “Please complete our form at http://FloridaDisaster.org/Israel and share it with anyone who may need assistance.”
If the Biden Administration dumped you in Athens, fill out the form at the link below. ⬇️ https://t.co/4PNB1T8rPC— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 15, 2023
