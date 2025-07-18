Despicable! Toronto couple charged after using car to drag dog

They say a dog is man’s best friend.

Maybe Mohammad “Moe” Saberi Kamareh is unaware of this adage.

That’s because Kamareh and his companion, Farimah Saghari Toyserkani, both 54, allegedly carried out a grotesque act of animal cruelty in north Toronto last Monday.

Here’s what the Toronto Police Service stated in a media release:

"A man and woman were in a moving vehicle with their two dogs

the dogs were tethered to a single leash that was affixed to the collar of each dog

the vehicle stopped momentarily when the woman exited and removed one of the dogs from the vehicle still affixed to the leash and shut the door and got back into the vehicle

the dog was outside of the moving vehicle and being dragged as the vehicle continued

the second dog in the vehicle was being pulled by the force

bystanders intervened to stop the vehicle and called police

the dogs were taken to a veterinary clinic and treated for their injuries.”

Kamareh was arrested and charged with four counts of Willfully Cause Unnecessary Pain/Suffering or Injury to an Animal.

Toyserkani was arrested and charged with two counts of Willfully Cause Unnecessary Pain/Suffering or Injury to an Animal.

In the aftermath, the question arises: who are these people? And what in the world was their motivation for acting like savages?

Indeed, what this duo did was reminiscent of that horrific incident a few years ago regarding a horse being dragged by a truck near Peterborough, Ont.

The perpetrator in that case was Solstice Pecile who is (or rather, was) a horse trainer. Inexplicably, in order to train/discipline a horse, she thought it would be a jolly idea to use a truck to drag the horse. Shockingly, she even recorded this horrific incident. It was hard to watch.

As a result of a plea deal, Pecile was fined $2,500 and placed on probation. She is also not permitted to have custody, care or control of any horse in Ontario for a five-year period. We believe Pecile got off lightly.

In any event, when it comes to Kamerah and Toyserkani, we want to know who these people are and why they carried out this heinous act. Perhaps all will be revealed in court in the weeks to come.

Of note, Rebel News was tipped off that Kamareh is a real estate agent with REMAX Realtron Realty Inc. in Thornhill, Ont. We ponder how many home sellers and buyers would want this individual acting as their agent?

But that might be a moot point, at least when it comes to this particular real estate company.

Rebel News was able to touch base with Jeremy Pilarski, the vice president of REMAX Realtron Realty. Pilarski said the company is conducting an internal investigation regarding the alleged dog dragging incident. Pilarski also told Rebel News that Kamareh told him that the incident is a misunderstanding, that the dog being dragged was completely unintentional.

This version of the incident, of course, is contrary to what multiple eyewitnesses had to say. And really, it strains credulity. In any event, Pilarski says the REMAX investigation is ongoing. As well, he noted Kamareh is not an employee but an independent contractor. Even so, if it is determined that Kamareh was intentionally causing harm to the dog, he will be disciplined and perhaps even terminated.

In the meantime, if you have any information, please contact us at [email protected].

We feel the law does not penalize animal abusers nearly enough. And perhaps part of the solution is giving animal abusers a well deserved heapin’ helpin’ of public shaming…