WATCH FREE: Avi Yemini Drops His First-Ever Documentary — Destiny Uncut

ABOUT THE DOCUMENTARY:

In 2023 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tried to block Rebel Newsreporter Avi Yemini from visiting the country. When he finally got into the country for his NZ book launch, local Antifa thugs heard about the event and threatened the Wellington church he had hired for the night, which cancelled with just a few hours notice.

What could he do? The trip seemed ruined!

But then Brian Tamaki stepped in and said Avi could use one of his churches — called Destiny Church. And his church members would act as security guards.

Really? But Antifa are thugs — they’re notorious for using violence to get their way, especially against people they hate politically, like Avi. They don’t like Christians much, either. Surely they’d cut through churchgoers like a hot knife through butter.

But when Antifa New Zealand heard the event was going to be at one of Tamaki’s churches, they were terrified and didn't dare turn up to cause trouble.

What was going on? Who was this Brian Tamaki — and who were the members of his church who could strike fear in the hearts of violent Antifa thugs?

And that's where our story starts and was the genesis of our new documentary: Destiny Uncut: God’s gang members saving New Zealand.

Antifa actually got it right: the congregants who did security for Avi that night at Destiny Church were indeed fierce looking young men. In fact, many of them had once been in violent gangs. But through Destiny Church they had turned their life around, found Christianity, and made right with their own community.

They were God’s gang members now.

Most of the time the regime media ignore Tamaki — they don’t want to give him credit for his groundbreaking work. And if they do talk about him, it’s only to attack him. To call him “far right” or a Covid “denier”. But that's what they call many of us.

Who exactly was he? Why do the media and the political establishment hate him? And what do the people who know him best — including hundreds of young Maori men — think about him?

We travelled across New Zealand finding the truth not just about Tamaki and his church, but about the Maori community itself, including young men who have been written off as a lost cause by the establishment.