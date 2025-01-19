Detained, deported and now disrespected: Djokovic hits back

Veteran sports presenter Tony Jones has issued an apology to Novak Djokovic after comments he made about the Serbian tennis star and his fans sparked backlash during the Australian Open.

Djokovic had vowed to boycott Channel Nine interviews until he received an apology for Jones’s remarks, which he described as disrespectful.

Tony Jones is a national embarrassment pic.twitter.com/SorFvFv1lA — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 19, 2025

During a broadcast, Jones joked about Djokovic and his supporters, saying, "Novak's overrated. Novak's a has-been. Novak, kick him out...Boy, I'm glad they can't hear me." Many viewers interpreted the comment as a reference to Djokovic's 2021 deportation from Australia due to his vaccination status.

The incident remains one of the most controversial moments in the tournament's history. The tennis star arrived in Melbourne with what he believed was a valid medical exemption, approved by Tennis Australia and a state panel, allowing him to compete in the 2021 Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. However, federal authorities cancelled his visa, citing concerns that his mere presence could stoke "anti-vaccine sentiment."

Australia owes Novak Djokovic a few apologies — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 19, 2025

Critics argued that the decision to deport Djokovic was politically motivated, as it came amid public frustration over strict pandemic policies. The federal government’s handling of the situation drew widespread condemnation, with many accusing officials of using Djokovic as a scapegoat to reinforce their pandemic narrative pushed by the mainstream media painting Djokovic's decision in a negative light.

Channel Nine in particular played a major role in using its network of presenters and celebrities to push Australians to get vaccinated during the pandemic.

Every person who watches channel Nine, especially the news, needs to follow their advice and get their covid injection.

Here is the video where channel Nine encouraged the covid vaccine at a time when the astra zeneca vaccine was available. Nine is complicit in this! https://t.co/934FIULSTp pic.twitter.com/fbU93GmW8h — Let's Get Physical (@Jog_Time) November 29, 2023

The bizarre cancellation of his visa and subsequent detention raised serious questions about the consistency and transparency of Australia’s border policies.

Djokovic addressed Jones' comments in a press conference after advancing to the tournament's quarter-finals, calling the comments "disrespectful."

Jones responded with an on-air apology, explaining he had already apologised privately to Djokovic's camp two days earlier.

"I considered it to be humour, which is consistent with most things I do," Jones said. "Having said that, I was made aware on the Saturday morning from Tennis Australia via the Djokovic camp that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments.

"As such, I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them... If he felt any disrespect, which quite clearly he does now, I should also say the disrespect was extended, I guess in many ways to the Serbian fans."

Jones acknowledged he had misjudged the situation. "I genuinely feel for those fans. If I could turn back time, right?"

It’s way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity filter of legacy media https://t.co/QYDJXWAC5r — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2025

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic weighed in, saying Djokovic had the right to demand an apology. "Novak Djokovic is a legend of the sport. He's very patriotic. He does take things personally, which is his right to... TJ's apology is heartfelt."

However, some tennis fans have demanded further action from Channel Nine, with calls on social media for Jones to be sacked.

It remains unclear if Djokovic will resume interviews with the network, stating, "I leave it to Nine to handle this the way they see fit."

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE



