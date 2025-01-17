Detective Grus’ disciplinary hearing ends after over two years of investigation

Detective Helen Grus, a respected member of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA) unit, was accused of discreditable conduct after a supposed ‘unauthorized’ probe into the Ottawa Police Service’s (OPS) digital records management system (RMS).

Grus was looking into an alarming rise in infant deaths that she had heard about from colleagues, with concerns that many of the deceased children had mothers or family members who had received the rushed-to-market, novel modified RNA COVID-19 vaccine. She wondered if there was a potential connection between the vaccine and the deaths that warranted further scrutiny.

Her defence, led by lawyer Bath-Sheba van den Berg, argued that Grus was acting in good faith to protect public safety and preserve life. Van den Berg highlighted Grus' impeccable record, noting her exemplary performance reviews and dedication to the force.

She further contended that Grus had informed ‘ad-hoc’ superiors of her investigation and that her actions were consistent with her duties, which included reaching out to a victim’s father to inquire about the circumstances surrounding the death. Grus was even commended by ethics expert Staff Sergeant Peter Danyluk, who confirmed the appropriateness of Grus’ conduct.

The defence also criticized the OPS for leaking details of the case to the media, arguing that the leak, not Grus' actions, sparked public concern and harmed the police service's reputation. Van den Berg emphasized that there was no complaint made against Grus by any parents and that she should not have been subjected to such treatment given her long-standing record of integrity.

Grus' performance reports make it clear that she consistently "meets all and exceeds some expectations"



One even went so far as to say: she is our "go to person to find open source information during investigations"



What a disservice to the SACA unit to have her moved to… — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 14, 2025

Grus’ investigation, which included compiling data on a USB stick, raised concerns that there may have been criminal negligence in the deaths she was examining, yet the case against her was pursued instead.

Van den Berg also warned of political influence behind the charges, pointing to government officials’ endorsement of the vaccines despite conflicting evidence from clinical trials and Pfizer’s own product monograph.

Throughout closing submissions, Prosecutor Jessica Barrow maintained that Grus had overstepped her authority by accessing the RMS without proper authorization and bypassing the chain of command.

Barrow argued that Grus’ investigation, while perhaps well-intentioned, was a breach of protocol that could damage the police service’s reputation. She also claimed that Grus had failed to adequately communicate her findings with superiors and that her attempt to link the vaccine to the deaths was her main goal throughout the probe.

Despite being on trial for discreditable conduct, Grus has continued to serve in the Ottawa Police Service in the robbery unit since October 2022.

Tribunal hearing officer Chris Renwick stated that a decision on the case will be published on the OPS website in the coming weeks.