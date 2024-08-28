Detransitioner to sue Planned Parenthood, the leading provider of cross-sex hormones to young adults

Christina Hineman is one of several young Americans taking legal action against Planned Parenthood for alleged malpractice after the large non-profit allowed her to access testosterone at age 18 with only a brief 30-minute consultation.

MEDICAL SCANDAL: In a groundbreaking lawsuit, detransitioner Cristina Hineman is taking on Planned Parenthood for its role in handing out opposite-sex hormone prescriptions like candy. Watch her story told in the #IdentityCrisis series: pic.twitter.com/O9sIdyChnz — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) August 7, 2024

Instead of receiving the medical help she now realizes she needed from the Planned Parenthood clinic, Hineman, who is also autistic, believes she was allowed to proceed with medical transitioning, which led to her double mastectomy, too quickly.

Jennifer Block, a journalist who recently interviewed Hineman in a story about Planned Parenthood’s rise to becoming the top provider of cross-sex hormones for American young adults, joined Rebel News to discuss the upcoming case.

According to insurance documents obtained by Block from the Manhattan Institute, Planned Parenthood saw 40,000 patients for gender-affirming hormone services just last year, with the largest portion of those patients being between the ages of 18 and 22.