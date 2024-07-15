'Dial it down': Danielle Smith tells 'progressive' politicians to stop with 'outrageous' rhetoric

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is calling on "progressive" politicians to tone down their rhetoric against conservatives after an attempted assassination on former U.S. president Donald Trump over the weekend.

"The way in which conservative politicians have been characterized is outrageous," Smith told reporters as Canada's premiers gather in Halifax for the annual Council of the Federation.

"They need to dial it down": Alberta Premier Danielle Smith calls out progressive politicians for their hostile rhetoric against conservatives after an attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/2Ac89HgYyi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2024

"I certainly hope that some of the progressive politicians here are careful of their language, because they've been talking about conservative politicians in the same way," she said, describing the hostile rhetoric directed towards Trump. "They need to dial it down."

The Alberta premier pointed to headlines describing federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as "dangerous" and how former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi, who now leads the provincial NDP, described her government as "dangerous."

Poilievre laughs off a question about Heritage Minister Pascal St-Onge accusing him of "an attack on democracy" after pushing back against a reporter.



"Her government arrested a reporter," he says, referring to the arrest of Rebel News' David Menzies.https://t.co/5Blj3yX55x pic.twitter.com/a8WoOuExs6 — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) February 15, 2024

This kind of language, Smith said, "ends up creating an elevated risk for all of us, and I think we have to be very mindful that we can have a disagreement in politics, but we have to stick to the issues."

Smith's critics at Canada's state broadcaster, CBC, were quick to draw an equivalency between the premier's remarks and her own past words against political rivals.

Tucker Carlson's arrival in Canada sparks Liberal meltdown



'The Premier of Alberta agreed to speak and engage in a conversation with @TuckerCarlson, and all the mean girls in the media party tried to block her from going,' said @ezralevant. 'It was really gross, and I was… pic.twitter.com/QJpLm0Mitf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 29, 2024

"During a conversation about the pitfalls of solar panels, Smith reportedly said to [Tucker] Carlson, 'I wish you would put Steven Guilbeault in your crosshairs,'" CBC reported, noting "At the time, Guilbeault said he felt 'targeted' by the Smith-Carlson fireside chat."

The premier's press secretary rebuked the assertion, telling Reuters "The premier has been calling for him to be fired for months and will continue to do so."