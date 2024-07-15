'Dial it down': Danielle Smith tells 'progressive' politicians to stop with 'outrageous' rhetoric

In the wake of an assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump, Alberta's premier is calling on Canada's 'progressive' politicians to tone down their rhetoric against conservatives.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 15, 2024
  • News
'Dial it down': Danielle Smith tells 'progressive' politicians to stop with 'outrageous' rhetoric
Remove Ads

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is calling on "progressive" politicians to tone down their rhetoric against conservatives after an attempted assassination on former U.S. president Donald Trump over the weekend.

"The way in which conservative politicians have been characterized is outrageous," Smith told reporters as Canada's premiers gather in Halifax for the annual Council of the Federation.

"I certainly hope that some of the progressive politicians here are careful of their language, because they've been talking about conservative politicians in the same way," she said, describing the hostile rhetoric directed towards Trump. "They need to dial it down."

The Alberta premier pointed to headlines describing federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as "dangerous" and how former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi, who now leads the provincial NDP, described her government as "dangerous."

This kind of language, Smith said, "ends up creating an elevated risk for all of us, and I think we have to be very mindful that we can have a disagreement in politics, but we have to stick to the issues."

Smith's critics at Canada's state broadcaster, CBC, were quick to draw an equivalency between the premier's remarks and her own past words against political rivals.

"During a conversation about the pitfalls of solar panels, Smith reportedly said to [Tucker] Carlson, 'I wish you would put Steven Guilbeault in your crosshairs,'" CBC reported, noting "At the time, Guilbeault said he felt 'targeted' by the Smith-Carlson fireside chat."

The premier's press secretary rebuked the assertion, telling Reuters "The premier has been calling for him to be fired for months and will continue to do so." 

Canada news Danielle Smith
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.