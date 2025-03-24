Dictator Dan BANNED: Country publican boots controversial former premier

A Bundalong pub has become the centre of controversy after former Victorian premier Dan Andrews was allegedly booted out.

A video circulating on social media claims Andrews was asked to leave the Bundalong Tavern when he visited, and that local tradies had blacklisted him after he reportedly purchased land in the area.

The video, posted by Adam Scholte, suggests that after Andrews was told to leave the pub, patrons inside remarked, “you may as well leave the whole town as well.”

Bundalong Tavern publican Brett Butler backed the claims, saying Andrews did visit and was swiftly removed. “I told him to leave, there was no ask,” Butler said.

He expressed surprise that Andrews “still had mates to have a beer with” and made a pointed remark about the former premier’s infamous injury: “Lucky the pub doesn’t have stairs or he might have fallen down them on the way out.”

A spokesperson for Andrews dismissed the claims outright, stating, “Daniel has never visited the pub.”

Butler doubled down on his version of events, saying, “Well, he must have a twin.”

Speculation remains over whether Andrews was actually turned away, but the former premier’s camp also denied he had purchased property in Bundalong.

Regardless, Butler made it clear Andrews is unwelcome. “He won’t get a cold beer or parma here,” he told the Herald Sun, adding, “I’m standing up for every small business in Victoria and I’d call on all of them to ban Dan.”

The rural town of Bundalong, east of Yarrawonga, is a popular tourist spot with a pub known for its meals, drinks, and the notorious Bundy Burger Challenge — a 3.5kg burger to be eaten in 30 minutes.

