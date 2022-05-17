WATCH: Have Covid-19 restrictions permanently lowered church attendance?

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On yesterday's livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel News' Adam Soos to discuss how the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent government overreach have negatively impacted churchgoers.

As he reported from the Edmonton March for Life event, Mr. Soos witnessed a significant drop in attendance from the pro-life crowd in contrast to years past, as well as a notable presence of pro-abortion counter-protesters.

While the Edmonton March for Life garnered little to no coverage from the mainstream media, pro-abortion rallies have attracted far more attention and have been saluted by liberal media outlets across Canada.