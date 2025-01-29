WATCH: Did this woke WEF billionaire just try to buy me out?!

After a massive week in Davos exposing the global elites, I’m back in Melbourne — jetlagged, a little under the weather, but re-energised to keep holding the powerful to account.

One of my biggest challenges at the World Economic Forum was tracking down Andrew Forrest, the billionaire mining magnate who loves preaching woke ideology while raking in money from Australian resources. When I landed back home, I wasn’t shocked to read in the Financial Review that Forrest was standing firm against what they called “Trump’s attacks on diversity initiatives.”

This was the same Andrew Forrest who dodged me four separate times in Davos when I tried to ask him real questions.

The first time, he brushed me off, claiming he was “running late to an incredibly important human rights issue.” But when I caught up with him later, that excuse was out the window. Instead, he admitted he doesn’t do “on-the-spot interviews.” That’s code for: unless it’s a friendly journalist lobbing softball questions, he’s suddenly “too flat out.”

I’ll admit, for a second, I almost believed he was being genuine — he’s got that charismatic way of delivering excuses. But then my instincts kicked in, and I wasn’t going to let him off that easily. I kept pressing, but all I got in return was banter and, at one point, a fake offer for a beer.

Hours later, Forrest passed by again, and this was the most revealing moment of all. With the cameras seemingly off, he suddenly wanted to chat privately. Without the public scrutiny, he was all charm, throwing out compliments about my work — yeah, right. We both know I stand against everything he pushes.

To his credit, his staff did reach out to organise a meeting. But when the time came, they conveniently pushed it to “next year.” Sounds like a tactic to get rid of me, not a genuine offer to talk.

That’s fine. I’ll be following up — next year, with a camera and mic, of course.