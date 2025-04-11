Disgrace: Saskatoon Vimy War Memorial defaced on anniversary of historic WWI battle

While Canadians across the country paused to honour the 108th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, vandals in Saskatoon chose to mark the solemn day with contempt.

As first reported by CKOM News, graffiti was discovered covering the inside of Saskatoon’s Vimy Ridge war memorial on April 9—a date etched into Canadian history as the day 3,598 Canadian soldiers gave their lives capturing the strategic ridge in France during the First World War.

Located in Kiwanis Memorial Park, the Saskatoon monument serves as a local tribute to that pivotal moment in Canada’s emergence as a nation. But instead of reflection and respect, it became the site of desecration.

Members of the North Saskatchewan Regiment, who had held a respectful commemorative ceremony at the site earlier that day, found spray-painted slogans and markings defacing the interior walls later in the evening.

The Saskatoon Police Service has launched an investigation, and city officials have promised to restore the monument.

But the damage isn’t just physical—it's cultural.

The defacement of a war memorial on one of the most sacred dates in Canadian military history is not just an isolated act of vandalism. It’s a symptom of a broader problem: historical amnesia, moral decline, and a growing indifference to the sacrifices that built this country.

Canada’s national identity was forged in places like Vimy Ridge.

If we can’t respect our own monuments—or worse, if we no longer care when they are defaced—then we are surrendering something far more valuable than stone. We’re surrendering our history.