Disgraced Bankstown nurses in court over vile video

Two former Sydney nurses will face court today over the video in which they made vile threats against Israeli patients while working at a hospital.

Ahmad Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh, both 27, sparked international outrage in February after footage of their sick remarks at Bankstown Hospital went viral.

Nadir has been charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass, or offend, as well as possessing a prohibited drug. Abu Lebdeh faces charges of threatening violence to a group, using a carriage service to threaten to kill, and using a carriage service to menace, harass, or offend.

Both were stood down by NSW Health after being identified, however calls have escalated to deport Nadir, an Afghan refugee, and launch a deeper investigation into the hospital system and taxpayer-funded organisations defending the pair.

The video was recorded by Israeli influencer Max Veifer, who frequently uses online chat platforms Chatruletka and Omegle to document instances of antisemitism.

“Ahh,” Nadir says in the footage. “I’m gonna be really honest with you, you’ve actually got really, really beautiful eyes.

“But I’m so upset that you’re Israeli … eventually you’re gonna get killed and you’re gonna go to Jahannam (hell). But those pretty eyes, they should stay in this world for longer.”

As Veifer mentions his past service in the Israeli Defence Force, a woman’s voice off-camera interjects: “You killed innocent people.”

She continues: “So you kill innocent people to protect your country? What kind of soul do you have? You have no soul.”

Veifer then asks: “How are you doctors?”

Abu Lebdeh responds: “Remember my face so you can understand that you will die the most disgusting death.”

When Veifer begins to ask, “Let’s say an Israeli, God forbid …” Abu Lebdeh interjects: “I won’t treat them, I’ll kill them.”

“Not God forbid, I hope to God.”

Veifer presses: “You’ll kill them?”

Nadir then claims: “OK you have no idea how many Israeli haram dogs came to this hospital and (makes throat slitting motion) I send them to Jahannam.”

Following Nadir’s identification, Strike Force Pearl raided his home, seizing several items. Hours later, he was taken to hospital due to mental health concerns.