Disneyland to host first-ever 'Pride Nites' in California
Disneyland announced its first-ever LGBTQIA+ event, called 'Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite.' This is a two-night event, taking place from June 13-15, and will be the first of its kind at the theme park, famously known as the 'happiest place on earth.'
“The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming to @Disneyland during Pride Month in June,” Disney tweeted.
“This separately ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items & more.”
The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming to @Disneyland during Pride Month in June! This separately ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community & allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items & more: https://t.co/Y6vOJ3QXms pic.twitter.com/j97sB1kHod— Disney (@Disney) April 17, 2023
ABC News has released a report detailing the various forms of entertainment that will be available for attendees at the Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite event. The activities listed include a Pride Night Cavalcade, an Ohana Dance Party in Tomorrowland with Stitch, a Pride Night Dance Club at the Rivers of America, and a country line dancing event at the Golden Horseshoe, among others.
Throughout the events, guests can expect to see several beloved Disney characters, who will be present to take photos with attendees.
Disney's announcement comes amidst a ongoing conflict with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The governor has made a pledge to enforce the same rules and regulations on the corporation, which has enjoyed years of self-governance and autonomy, as other businesses in the state.
