DND threatens chaplains with ‘re-education’ for not following military prayer ban

Military chaplains risk disciplinary action if they recite prayer in upcoming Remembrance Day ceremonies, a year after the ban was proposed.

Chaplain General, Brigadier-General Guy Belisle, signed a controversial directive on October 11, 2023, mandating that any “spiritual reflection” must be “inclusive in nature, and respectful of the religious and spiritual diversity of Canada.”

That means a chaplain cannot recite from the Bible or allude to God during public functions, nor wear traditional scarves chaplains wear to differentiate religions. The latter is no longer under effect in a new directive.

It now replaces respective religious symbols on chaplain scarves with the logo of the Royal Canadian Chaplain Service.

“Chaplains must consider the potential that some items or symbols may cause discomfort or traumatic feelings when choosing the dress they wear during public occasions,” reads the new directive.

The Department of National Defence (DND) confirmed last year that chaplains must refrain from words such as “God” and “Heavenly Father” in official ceremonies. They also did away with the word prayer.

Brig.-Gen. Belisle initially said non-compliant chaplains would be removed from the Armed Forces, but granted a one-year reprieve soon after, pending further review.

Though no recommendations have been made, the DND clarified there will be no exceptions for this Remembrance Day, reads internal correspondence, as reviewed and first reported by the Epoch Times.

Derek Abma, a DND spokesperson, confirmed committee work is “ongoing” in relation to the October 2023 directive.

Chaplains who do not follow the new directive this year will be subject to remedial measures that involve a re-education process.

Abma says they will be mentored on how to “approach their role with openness, generosity of spirit as representatives of the Crown during mandatory military functions.”

Prior to the October 2023 directive, chaplains could recite prayers with faith-specific language during official functions, if those of different faiths were permitted to reflect or pray in their own way.

Abma stressed the importance of military chaplains maintaining religious neutrality out of respect for its diverse community.

The ban on religion appears to be part of a larger cultural shift to prioritize the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), as said functions must use language “mindful of the Gender-Based Analysis (GBA+).”

It follows a 2022 Systemic Racism and Discrimination panel report, Re-Defining Chaplaincy, that called religion “a source of suffering and generational trauma” for sexual minorities and Indigenous people.

An anonymous chaplain last year rejected the Canadian Armed Force’s (CAF) use of “threats and fear to … submit everyone into obedience.”

They contend the “silent majority” are “very worried” about this rejection of tradition, but are also afraid to denounce the directive publicly.

James Bezan, the Tory defence critic, told Epoch the prayer ban is a terrible “insult to our veterans.”

“Remembrance Day has long been a spiritual and religious service for many veterans, in recognition of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Canada,” he told the publication in a written statement.

“Remembrance Day is a time for reflection, healing, and hope, and for many veterans praying is a part of that journey,” added Conservative MP Chris Warkentin, who spoke at the House of Commons on Thursday.

“Will the government end its attacks on the vocation of chaplains, and allow them the freedom to pray?” he asked.

Marie-France Lalonde, parliamentary secretary for National Defence, immediately thanked Canadian troops for their service and sacrifice.

She then claimed the directive does not ban prayer.

“The directive seeks to help our CAF Chaplains make their public addresses more inclusive, and to reflect the spiritual diversity of Canadians,” MP Lalonde said.

Abma iterates that voluntary prayer will not be censored.