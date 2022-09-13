Do you believe the official story of 9/11? New Yorkers react
September 11, 2022 is regarded as the largest and deadliest attack ever on American soil.
The Twin Towers were destroyed 21 years ago this week when Mohamed Atta and other terrorists from Saudi Arabia and Egypt under the direction of Osama Bin Laden hijacked multiple commercial airliners, then managed to fly them with precision through the nation's most protected airspaces into the most valued national treasures.
It’s still regarded the largest and deadliest attack ever on American soil.
Now, in place of the Twin Towers, are two behemoth memorial ponds which mirror the ground size of the original towers.
According to dozens of surveys by some of the most prominent polling groups on earth, many Americans don’t believe the official story of 9/11.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.