Do you believe the official story of 9/11? New Yorkers react

September 11, 2022 is regarded as the largest and deadliest attack ever on American soil.

Remove Ads

The Twin Towers were destroyed 21 years ago this week when Mohamed Atta and other terrorists from Saudi Arabia and Egypt under the direction of Osama Bin Laden hijacked multiple commercial airliners, then managed to fly them with precision through the nation's most protected airspaces into the most valued national treasures.

It’s still regarded the largest and deadliest attack ever on American soil.

Now, in place of the Twin Towers, are two behemoth memorial ponds which mirror the ground size of the original towers.

According to dozens of surveys by some of the most prominent polling groups on earth, many Americans don’t believe the official story of 9/11.

United States New York news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty

PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty

22,396 signatures
Goal: 30,000 Signatures

Add signature
Sign Up

Sign up for U.S. email updates

Get updates on our U.S. coverage straight to your inbox!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.