EXCLUSIVE: Docs show Alberta ICU capacity declined during pandemic

Exclusive documents show the Alberta health-care system had fewer ICU beds one year into the COVID-19 pandemic than it did at the start of its declaration in March 2020.

Government documents provided to Rebel News by the access filer show that intensive care bed numbers shrank under former health minister Tyler Shandro.

Pre-pandemic in March 2020, ICU capacity numbers indicate that 186 ICU beds existed across the province at a rate of 4.2 beds per 100,000 Albertans.

In 2021, ICU bed numbers show 173 beds province-wide at a rate of 3.8 per 100,000 Albertans.

Data from March 2019 shows 207 available ICU beds across the province; 2018 numbers reflect the same number of beds, once again at 207.

The same documents demonstrate that during the so-called second wave of COVID-19, Alberta was able to ramp up ICU capacity to 291 beds in January 2021, while Alberta had 130 ICU patients at the same time.

During the third wave, Alberta's ICU capacity reached a peak of 299 beds by May 24, 2021, while 161 patients occupied those ICU beds.

Read the documents for yourself: