WATCH: Does Dominic Perrottet regret NSW's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic?

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW!

I had the rare opportunity to put the hard questions to former New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet at the ARC Forum in London, where I challenged him on his State's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We kicked off the conversation by exploring fundamental Australian values like freedom of association and freedom of speech. However, I quickly shifted the focus to a detailed examination of the pandemic management in NSW, leaving no room for evasion.

Perrottet, to his credit, opened up about the missteps taken during the crisis but I maintained a relentless pursuit of transparency and accountability, highlighting the need for leaders to acknowledge and learn from their mistakes for the public's benefit.

Our discussion extended to recent events in Sydney, addressing concerns about antisemitic sentiments during disturbing anti-Israel protests.

We delved into the intricacies of pandemic-related restrictions, especially concerning protests, questioning the apparent inconsistencies in the treatment of different gatherings.

Our conversation also touched upon the failed Voice to Parliament referendum, with a focus on the disparities between public sentiment and referendum outcomes. I underscored the significance of political representatives aligning their actions with the majority will.

I also challenged Perrottet on some of the Liberal Party's modern actions conflicting with its foundational principles such as family strength, lower taxes, and support for small businesses which he claimed were still at the core of party's values.