Double Mastectomy at 16: A misled youth's fight for help to detransition

We are covering a deeply moving story, that of a young girl who was misguided during a crucial time in her life. Rose Guerin‑Test, now 21, began her detransition at 18. She was placed on puberty blockers at only 13, started testosterone at 14, legally changed her name and sex at 15, and underwent a double mastectomy at 16.

“It was only when I got a call to schedule genital surgery,” Rose recalls, “that I realized I had made a mistake.”

Rose explains, “When I was younger, I lived a lot of intimidation. I wanted to be someone else completely. I started cutting my hair, looking more masculine, and online I found videos of people transitioning. I thought, ‘I could be that.’”

The process, she says, was “too easy.” “At 13, I met for blockers. Four or five months later, testosterone. A few months after that, surgery. I was 16 when I signed the papers that said ‘I am of age and I consent.’ I told them I was 16, and they said, ‘It’s okay, just sign.’”

Her mother, Danielle, remembers being “shocked.” “She had just discovered she liked girls. I thought it was about attraction, not gender. But soon she was saying, ‘Mom, I’m a boy.’ Then came suicide threats — ‘If I can’t change sex, I’ll kill myself.’ I felt I had her life in my hands.”

Today, Rose lives with scars and regrets. “You can’t go back. You just can’t do that to a child,” she says. Danielle adds, “It went too fast. These children need psychological help — not irreversible surgery.”

To support Rose’s recovery, the family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her return to her natural female body.