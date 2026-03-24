Doug Ford claims Ontario is 'under attack' from President Trump

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to Ontario Premier Doug Ford claiming that the province is "under attack" by President Trump through economic measures.

Speaking to reporters at Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport, Ford reiterated his defiant stance against Trump's economic pressure on Ontario. Ford condemned the ongoing tariffs on Canadians goods, including on steel and aluminum, automobiles and auto parts, and copper.

"We're under attack by President Trump on a daily basis, our businesses are under attack, our communities and the people are under attack," he said.

Sheila condemned Ford's inflammatory remarks for increasing trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. "The Americans cited his attacks on their liquor industry, just petty attacks on the liquor industry there as one of the reasons they're maintaining the tariffs," she said.

"Could he just shut up for a second? Maybe if he didn't talk like he's some sort of war-time premier, like this is World War Two and he's got his own Pearl Harbor, if he could just stop talking like that, and start maybe thinking collaboratively with the Americans, maybe those industries in Ontario would not be under attack," Sheila continued.

These targeted duties under Section 232 continue to apply to key Ontario industries despite some broader emergency tariffs being struck down earlier by the U.S. Supreme Court.