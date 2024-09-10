Dr. Jordan Peterson faces five new complaints from ‘woke censors’

The Canadian Press / Jason Franson

More complaints have been filed against Dr. Jordan Peterson, of which none relate to his professional capacity as a psychologist.

“My lawyers and I received not one but five (!) additional complaints last week — part of the endless litany of whining manipulative missives,” Dr. Peterson wrote in a National Post op-ed.

“What was my crime this time? Yet another tweet, with clear political intent, criticizing none other than Kamala Harris … Have you ever listened to Harris?”

All five public complainants objected to the former psychologist's use of the word “retarded” in a social media post.

“Apparently, I can’t say ‘retarded’ and do not even know what to say otherwise any more when talking about children who are slow to learn, which is of course what ‘retarded’ means,” Dr. Peterson writes.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson refuses to participate in the "re-education program" mandated by the College of Psychologists of Ontario.



"There's no universe in which that can occur," he told the National Post.

He condemned professional bodies outright for policing the language of their members.

“Now we are literally at the point where if a professional dares to point out bluntly that a stunningly manipulative politician is being both demeaning and pretentious, the professional body that governs the conduct of psychologists in Ontario can begin exactly the kind of lawfare action that has frozen the tongue of virtually every professional in Canada,” the former psychologist said.

Dr. Peterson has been a registered member of the college since 1999. He left his clinical practice in 2017.

The college argued for nearly two years that Dr. Peterson made ‘inappropriate’ social media posts, even though they did not relate to the practice of psychology. Those statements related to his opinion on politics, public figures, the Freedom Convoy and climate change.

“I express views that are reflective of the state of the current psychological literature, that have been politicized by those who politicized everything,” he said.

The Ontario Court of Appeals has ruled against former psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, who must now undergo remedial social media training to maintain his clinical practice.



MORE: https://t.co/VJ3shFmTgB pic.twitter.com/FDnFAIoeDA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2024

In January 2023, Dr. Peterson posted a document detailing the public complaints against him, confirming they did not concern his professional capacity. The college rebutted and said his posts contravened their Standards of Professional Conduct.

The former psychologist reiterated his case may embolden “tyrannical regulatory boards.” He must now undergo remedial social media training to maintain his clinical practice.

In August, the Ontario Divisional Court agreed with the college, followed by an earlier dismissal of his motion for leave to appeal the decision.

An 18-page court decision ruled that regulated professions “may limit their freedom of expression.”

“This might be hard for people to believe, but I don’t believe that this is about me,” Dr. Peterson previously told the National Post.

Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie speaks with people on the streets of Ottawa to hear their thoughts on woke activists attempting to silence Dr. Jordan Peterson.



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/Woly1wIW4v pic.twitter.com/djZUOpfg71 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 10, 2023

“Free speech, free thought, freedom of conscience, freedom of association: these do not die suddenly,” he said.

“They die, instead, in a series of pathetic defeats, none of which appear to be worth risking reputation to prevent. We are watching them die in front of our eyes.”

Meanwhile, the Alberta government has limited the “arbitrary power” of the governing bodies. Dr. Peterson urged the Ontario Conservatives to follow suit.

“Civilization ends when the envious, bitter and power-hungry gain the upper hand — which they have forever done by claiming victimization,” he continues. “That is how they cover their drive to usurp, control and outright steal with the façade of care and concern.”