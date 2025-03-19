Drag storytime plot branded as TOXIC 'political weapon for ideologues'

The Victorian government is facing backlash over its 'Rainbow Libraries Toolkit,' with critics accusing it of prioritising “social engineering” over core issues affecting Victorians.

More than 290 public libraries across Victoria have received the toolkit, which encourages staff to target kids with books on gender diversity, drag queen story events, and the use of 'gender-neutral' language.

A petition with over 4,700 signatures has called for the government to abandon the initiative, warning that it risks confusing children. “For every person somehow validated by 'inclusive' questions, many more will feel uncomfortable, insecure and confused. Parents should not have to worry that a visit to the library could confuse or indoctrinate their children,” the petition states.

Shadow local government minister Bev McArthur, who sponsored the petition, condemned the policy in parliament, calling it “another example of the gender ideology that has become a pervasive and toxic influence across the Western world.”

🔴Watch the debate in Parliament from 5:15 PM on the petition calling for an end of the Rainbow Toolkit rollout in public libraries: https://t.co/VBquhT7pPE — Bev McArthur MP (@BevMcArthurMP) March 19, 2025

“Have no doubt, this toolkit isn't about inclusion. It's a political weapon for ideologues,” McArthur said. “Wouldn't this expenditure be better directed to ensuring our children, regardless of their pronouns, learn how to read, write and add up?”

Local Government Minister Melissa Horne defended the policy, saying it ensures “all Victorians” have a place in the state’s libraries “regardless of identity.”

McArthur cited a grandmother named Sandy, who told her she could no longer take her grandchildren to the library after they saw books that led them to ask if their father had a baby in his stomach.

‘The rainbow libraries toolkit’ launched by the Allan govt, is taxpayer funded indoctrination.

“It is also important to recognise that, especially for young people, gender identity and sexuality can shift or evolve over time,”

Say ‘hello’, give children their library books and… pic.twitter.com/npBqv1iu77 — katy 🌸 (@KatyKray73) September 1, 2024

Equality Minister Vicky Ward dismissed the criticism, saying, “(The) Rainbow Libraries Toolkit… is a resource for libraries to use to help them be as inclusive as possible. It's as simple as that. It's not a cultural, it's not indoctrination, it's not a conspiracy theory.”

Liberal MP Joe McCracken also criticised the government, saying, “Discussions about sexuality, gender and identity are conversations for families, individuals and qualified professionals. They are not for library staff, especially as a first point of contact.”

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE



