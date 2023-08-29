Drug deaths explode as feds contemplate decriminalization of hard drugs

E-transfer (Canada):

According to Statistics Canada, "accidental poisonings" due to illicit drug use rose 33% across Canada in 2021.

Drug deaths up by a third nationwide say new @StatCan_eng data as legislators debate decriminalization of heroin, cocaine & fentanyl. https://t.co/jkcO2ut9Bv #cdnpoli @GovCanHealth pic.twitter.com/3Ud8FUZja2 — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) August 29, 2023

The government report, dubbed "Deaths 2021" and first reported by Blacklock's Reporter Monday morning, notes the stark rise in overdose fatalities and that most of those dying were men:

An accidental poisoning resulting in death occurs when a person is exposed to a noxious substance such as drugs, alcohol, carbon monoxide or pesticides. Unintentional deaths caused by accidental poisonings accounted for 7,006 deaths in 2021, an increase of 31.9 percent compared with 2020. In particular drug overdoses which accounted for the vast majority (95.9 percent) of deaths attributed to accidental poisonings, rose by 32.9 percent.

The Statistics Canada report can be read here.

British Columbia has all but legalized hard street drugs to end what proponents of legalized injection sites and government-provided so-called safe supply of drugs to addicts call "deadly stigma."

The overdose rates continue to rise there, while in Alberta, where the provincial UCP government has taken a "treatment-based approach" to the opioid crisis, fatalities continue to decline.