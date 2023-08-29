Drug deaths explode as feds contemplate decriminalization of hard drugs

'An accidental poisoning resulting in death occurs when a person is exposed to a noxious substance such as drugs, alcohol, carbon monoxide or pesticides,' said a report by Statistics Canada.

According to Statistics Canada, "accidental poisonings" due to illicit drug use rose 33% across Canada in 2021.

The government report, dubbed "Deaths 2021" and first reported by Blacklock's Reporter Monday morning, notes the stark rise in overdose fatalities and that most of those dying were men:

Unintentional deaths caused by accidental poisonings accounted for 7,006 deaths in 2021, an increase of 31.9 percent compared with 2020.

In particular drug overdoses which accounted for the vast majority (95.9 percent) of deaths attributed to accidental poisonings, rose by 32.9 percent.

The Statistics Canada report can be read here.

British Columbia has all but legalized hard street drugs to end what proponents of legalized injection sites and government-provided so-called safe supply of drugs to addicts call "deadly stigma."

The overdose rates continue to rise there, while in Alberta, where the provincial UCP government has taken a "treatment-based approach" to the opioid crisis, fatalities continue to decline.

