LIVE UPDATES: Duelling pro-Israel, anti-Israel demonstrations in Toronto, Montreal on Oct. 7 anniversary

One year ago, on October 7, 2023, Hamas, the terror organization that governs the Gaza Strip, carried out an attack against Israel. The attack left 1,200 Israelis and other foreign nationals dead, with 100 hostages still being held by Hamas.

Since then, Israel has carried out major military operations in Gaza in an effort to dismantle Hamas. In recent days, the Jewish state has also conducted numerous strikes on Hezbollah, another Iranian-aligned terror group that assisted Hamas as part of the “Axis of Resistance”.

Meanwhile, here in Canada, anti-Israel protests have been a common occurrence across the country, including lengthy occupations on college and university campuses across the country.

A year after the Hamas attack on Israel, a new Leger poll suggests younger, left-wing Canadians are more likely to support the terror group. Older, right-of-centre Canadians favour Israel.

One in 10 Canadians had a positive view of Hamas, according to the poll. That includes one in five Canadians between the ages of 18 and 24.

Rebel News reporters are in the field covering rallies supporting and denouncing Israel. Follow along below for updates from our teams in Toronto and Montreal:

One of the first arrests at Queens Park is an anti-Israel supporter, who was arrested for "breaching the peace." Pro-Hamas chants roared in front of the legislature Monday evening.

There is a significant police presence keeping the groups divided. An elderly man was allegedly man-handled and shoved out of the grounds by local law enforcement.

The man had his jacket ripped up, glasses broken and camera damaged. He claims he was peacefully recording when he was "trespassed"