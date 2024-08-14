Dutton demands complete ban on Gazans amid rising terror threat
Australia's Opposition Leader intensifies his stance, clashing with government and intelligence officials.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has turned up the heat over Australia's handling of the Gaza crisis by calling for a complete ban on Palestinians fleeing the war-torn region.
This comes as the nation faces an elevated terror threat and deepens Dutton's rift with the government and ASIO chief Mike Burgess.
Following the Coalition's push for stricter security measures for Gazan refugees, Dutton took it a step further, advocating for an outright ban. He raised concerns over the safety and security risks involved, particularly regarding the identification and potential allegiances of those seeking asylum.
"I just think every Australian would be shocked to think the government’s bringing in people from a war zone, and that ASIO is not conducting checks and searches on these people," Dutton said.
"Hamas is a listed terrorist organisation, they’ve just committed an atrocity against the Jewish people, the biggest attack on people of Jewish faith since the Holocaust. I don’t think people should be coming in from that war zone at all at the moment. It’s not prudent to do so, and I think it puts our national security at risk."
ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess responded by assuring that security checks are indeed conducted when cases are referred to them. He clarified that while rhetorical support for Hamas isn’t an issue, any financial aid or involvement in violent extremism would lead to disqualification from entering Australia.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese claimed that appropriate security protocols are in place, stating:
"We’ll listen to the security agencies when it comes to national security, and the Director-General, Mike Burgess, will play a critical role in that." He added, "I seek to try to bring people together, not always looking for a wedge or to divide."
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.