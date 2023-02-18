East Palestine, Ohio residents on the toxic train derailment

E-transfer (Canada):

Despite the fear of potential health hazards, many residents have returned to East Palestine. We are now at the two-week mark of one of the biggest toxic train derailments in modern American history.

Aerial view of the aftermath in East Palestine, Ohio.



On February 3rd, a train containing hazardous chemicals derailed in this village. https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE pic.twitter.com/tFg3TV0Z4q — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 14, 2023

The train involved contained very hazardous chemicals. One of those chemicals is called vinyl chloride. This chemical alone is very toxic to humans which can trigger a number of problems including liver and lung disease.

View of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Residents have now returned to the village. Many concerned about potential health hazards from the chemicals spilled.



More at https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE pic.twitter.com/AeHHMcKZLS — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 14, 2023

After the derailment, residents were evacuated and returned home just five days later. Stores are back open, people are walking and driving around, but is it because it is safe of because they simply do not have a choice?

This is what East Palestine, Ohio looks like right now. https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE pic.twitter.com/9okSsXbKGG — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 15, 2023

We spoke with many locals who shared their concerns over what these chemicals are doing to the environment around them and to themselves. How will anybody be able to sell a house in this village after this disaster?

“That’s all they are really concerned about. It’s not us, it’s moving the money”.



Family protesting how the toxic train derailment was handled in East Palestine, Ohio. https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE pic.twitter.com/nd3sCInNrE — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 15, 2023

To check out all of our coverage from East Palestine, visit OhioExplosion.com. If you appreciate the independent journalism, consider supporting our work through that same website.