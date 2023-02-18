East Palestine, Ohio residents on the toxic train derailment

How will any of the locals be able to sell a house in this village after this disaster?

Despite the fear of potential health hazards, many residents have returned to East Palestine. We are now at the two-week mark of one of the biggest toxic train derailments in modern American history.

The train involved contained very hazardous chemicals. One of those chemicals is called vinyl chloride. This chemical alone is very toxic to humans which can trigger a number of problems including liver and lung disease.

After the derailment, residents were evacuated and returned home just five days later. Stores are back open, people are walking and driving around, but is it because it is safe of because they simply do not have a choice?

We spoke with many locals who shared their concerns over what these chemicals are doing to the environment around them and to themselves. How will anybody be able to sell a house in this village after this disaster?

To check out all of our coverage from East Palestine, visit OhioExplosion.com. If you appreciate the independent journalism, consider supporting our work through that same website.

United States News Analysis Ohio Explosion
