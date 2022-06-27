Edmonton considering ‘mansion tax’ on homes worth over $1 million

Edmonton City Council, helmed by Trudeau's former natural resources minister Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, passed a motion to investigate options of implementing a so-called “mansion tax” on homes in excess of a million dollars. The motion was introduced by Ward papastew Coun. Michael Janz, who says the target of the proposed tax is homes valued above the $2 million mark.

“Right now, whether you live in a $300,000 house, a $3-million house or a $12-million house, you pay the same amount and that’s a problem,” Janz complained about the current flat-rate property tax to Global News.

There are, according to Janz, 4,000 homes in Edmonton currently assessed at $1 million or more.

Naturally, Janz, the left-wing driving force behind the “tax the rich” scheme, is under an ethics probe for an anti-police tweet wherein he retweeted an account calling Edmonton police officers “pigs.”

Janz was also under investigation earlier in the year for his anti-police sentiment, though that complaint was dismissed.

Yesterday, the Chief told #yegmedia:



"you should be prepared for how this is going to impact how police officers respond to a call for help that you might need at one point."



re: the #yegcc $1 Million police funding increase.



Is fearmongering appropriate for a bureaucrat? — Michael Janz (@michaeljanz) December 17, 2021

Critics of the proposed tax say that it will only drive wealthy people out of the city, Detroit-style, resulting in a diminishing property tax base and an inability of those unable to flee the city's tax hike to float the budget. Detroit has the highest property taxes of any U.S. city, yet homes there can sell for as low as $500.