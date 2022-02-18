Elections Canada is hiring more investigators

A new request for standing offer posted to the Federal Government's website of procurements, proposals and tenders indicated the federal agency tasked with elections integrity is looking for compliance investigators.

During the 2019 election, Rebel News Commander Ezra Levant published a book called “The Libranos: What the media won’t tell you about Justin Trudeau’s corruption.” Elections Canada alleged that Rebel News and Ezra had broken election laws by producing signs promoting a book critical of a political party during the campaign. Elections Canada investigators subjected Ezra to an interrogation that he secretly recorded and published, embarrassing the agency.

The RFSO by Elections Canada interestingly notes the cost of the current contracts for similar work on behalf of Elections Canada:

The work is currently being performed by Nicholas Alexander under contract value $862,646.13. The work is currently being performed by John Dickson Professional Corporation under contract value $888,515.50. The work is currently being performed by Altis HR under contract value $1,111,488.82. The work is currently being performed by Makwa Resourcing under contract value $1,126,513.75.

While EC was busy investigating authors who hurt Trudeau's feelings, EC admits 3,500 cases of people who voted in 2019's federal election where there was conflicting evidence about their citizenship.