Elites try to normalize bug eating: would Montrealers do it?
The general public is being convinced to change our eating habits to fight climate change, while big multinationals and cooperations get richer and continue to pollute our planet.
With the rise of the farming industry for insects for human consumption, Rebel News continues to investigate this new ideology that seems to be slowly taking hold in society. Several food production companies, such as Actually Food, have begun adding cricket meal to their products.
Recently, a viral video showed researchers have found a way to produce butter from dead insects. But is the public really aware of what is quietly happening? Small steps are being taken to normalize insect consumption in our culture.
Will we be able to turn back the clock once this is hard-wired? The general public is being convinced to change our eating habits to fight climate change, while big multinationals and cooperations get richer and continue polluting our planet. Do you really think that the people who run this world will submit to eating these insects?
I took to the streets of Montreal to ask citizens if they would trade out eating meat for insects to help combat climate change.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.