Elon Musk champions Second Amendment, stresses importance in safeguarding democracy
'As tragic as the mass-shootings are, armed citizens are essential to the defense of democracy,' Musk wrote on X, responding to a post that discussed examples of events throughout U.S history that may push people to buy firearms.
Elon Musk reaffirmed his endorsement of the Second Amendment by advocating for a well-armed citizenry in a recent statement.
"As tragic as the mass-shootings are, armed citizens are essential to the defense of democracy," Musk wrote on X, responding to a post that discussed examples of events throughout U.S history that may push people to buy firearms.
Elon Musk has repeatedly affirmed his allegiance to the Second Amendment. During a May 2022 interview, he stated, "I strongly believe that the right to bear arms is an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government." Musk further underscored the historical context, noting that numerous world leaders "did not allow public ownership of guns" as they sought to "maintain their power over the people."
Musk's comments came in the wake of a horrifying mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. While Musk contended for the necessity of more rigorous background checks, he firmly asserted that the Second Amendment remains a vital cornerstone of American values.
In a more recent post, Musk shared a meme on his Twitter account in May expressing support for the Second Amendment.
