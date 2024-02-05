'Every deportation is a lost vote', Elon Musk slams Biden's immigration policy

Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP

Elon Musk voiced strong criticism this week against President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. Musk accused the president of deliberately allowing a surge of illegal immigrants into the United States, suggesting a strategic attempt to transform the U.S. into a one-party state under Democratic control.

This critique follows a record-setting December, during which over 302,000 illegal immigrants were encountered at the U.S. southern border, marking the highest one-month total on record. Musk highlighted a 2021 Associated Press article that outlined Biden’s immigration objectives, notably his plans to prioritize legal status for millions of immigrants, as a catalyst for the influx.

This explains why there are so few deportations, as every deportation is a lost vote.



As happened this week, you can literally assault police officers in broad daylight in New York, be released with no bail, give everyone the finger and *still* not be deported!!



Outrageous. https://t.co/8ruJex9iU7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2024

Through a post on X, Musk outlined what he perceives as Biden’s two-step strategy: firstly, to permit the entry of as many illegal immigrants as possible, and secondly, to legalize them, thereby cementing a perpetual Democratic majority. Musk argued this approach is the root cause behind the administration’s encouragement of illegal immigration.

Musk further criticized the administration’s approach to deportations, suggesting a reluctance to deport equates to preserving potential votes. He referenced a recent incident in New York as evidence of the administration’s leniency, where individuals accused of assaulting police officers faced minimal consequences and were not subjected to deportation despite the serious charges.

Continuing his critique, Musk pointed to Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas’ directives, which indicate that illegal presence, criminal charges, convictions, or gang affiliations alone do not necessarily warrant deportation.

According to Musk, this policy suggests that only the most severe criminals are at risk of deportation, underscoring a broader strategy to minimize loss of potential votes.

"In the ‘bet-you-didn’t-know’ category, Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas issued written guidance making it clear that: 1. Illegal presence alone is not grounds for deportation. 2. Criminal charges, convictions or gang membership alone are not enough for deportation. You basically have to be a convicted axe murderer to be deported! That’s because every deportation is a lost vote," he wrote.

While Musk expressed support for a significant increase in legal immigration, he voiced opposition to the unregulated entry of unvetted individuals into the U.S., advocating for a more rational approach to immigration that balances openness with security and vetting processes.