Elon Musk, accompanied by his son and notable figures including Ben Shapiro, Rabbi Menachem Margolin and Holocaust survivor Gidon Lev, visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland on Monday.

The visit, which included a wreath-laying ceremony at the Wall of Death and a service at the Birkenau memorial, was reported by The Forward.

This visit aligns with Musk's attendance at the European Jewish Association's annual conference in Krakow, taking place ahead of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. Rabbi Margolin, chair of the Brussels-based organization, had extended the invitation to Musk during a livestreamed 'Spaces' call on X focused on antisemitism and free speech. During the call, Musk tentatively agreed to the visit, recognizing its significance in understanding the impact of the Holocaust.

Elon Musk and Ben Shapiro are touring Auschwitz in Poland. pic.twitter.com/bAsBvZ5Fuc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 22, 2024

The invitation followed a public disagreement between Musk and the Anti-Defamation League, a progressive Jewish group. The ADL had criticized Musk for allegedly allowing the spread of antisemitic views on his platform and for what they perceived as his own endorsement of antisemitism. Musk countered by accusing the ADL of causing a significant revenue loss due to an advertising boycott by major corporations.

“To fully understand why we Jews are so worried about antisemitism, a visit to Auschwitz is a necessary and life-changing experience,” Margolin said, per The Forward.

Musk's trip to the concentration camp follows his visit to Israel in November, where he toured Kfar Aza and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he referred to as “a person whose intelligence and contribution to humanity I greatly appreciate.” The visit and Musk's engagement with prominent Jewish leaders and historical sites demonstrate his involvement in discussions surrounding antisemitism and the historical context of the Holocaust, undermining baseless claims that Musk encourages antisemitism on X by allowing for free speech.