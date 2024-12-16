🚨 Emergency Livestream: New measures announced by Jacinta Allan to combat antisemitism

Avi and Rukshan react live to the news as Victorian Premier unveils new police powers to crack down on protests.

Avi Yemini
  |   December 16, 2024   |   News

Victoria’s Premier Jacinta Allan has announced a set of new laws targeting extremist behaviour at protests, aiming to prevent disruptions and violence.

Under the reforms, activists will be prohibited from wearing face masks or balaclavas and carrying items such as glue, ropes, and locks. Police will gain increased powers to confiscate dangerous equipment and prevent protesters from hiding their identities.

The new legislation will also outlaw flags and symbols of listed terrorist groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah. Allan emphasised the government’s commitment to combatting divisive protests and anti-Semitism. “We will be setting a standard — we do not tolerate anti-Semitism,” she said.

Police Minister Anthony Carbines highlighted that face coverings embolden disruptive actions, stating, “Ski masks are for Mt Buller in the ski season — they’re not for the streets of Melbourne.”

