🔴 EMERGENCY LIVESTREAM: WWIII Trump vs Musk

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

A digital clash of titans is underway as U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk trade blows across social media in a rapidly escalating feud. In this emergency livestream, we break down the latest developments, explore the political and cultural implications, and ask: what’s really behind the tension?

Joining the panel are social media influencers Ian Miles Cheong and Zack Bonfilio, known online as the Misfit Patriot, who weigh in on the fallout and what this showdown could mean for the future of free speech, politics and Big Tech.

Get involved!