Epstein accuser claims she has 'days to live' after bus crash

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse and was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, has said she has “days to live” following a serious car crash.

Giuffre, who has lived in Western Australia since the 2000s, shared the news on social media, stating that she was in a crash involving a school bus and had suffered fatal injuries.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year,” she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed with visible marks on her face.

“I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day.

“Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless (sic) you all xx Virginia.”

Details of the crash, including its location and timing, remain unclear. Western Australian is the last known place where Giuffre resided.

In response to the news, Lady Victoria Hervey, who briefly dated Prince Andrew in 1999, posted on Instagram suggesting that “karma” had caught up with Giuffre.

Giuffre made international headlines in 2021 when she sued Prince Andrew in a New York civil case, alleging he raped her when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

A widely circulated photograph shows Giuffre as a teenager standing beside Prince Andrew and Maxwell.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations. “It didn’t happen,” he told the BBC in an interview about Giuffre’s claims.

Three years ago, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre, reportedly worth millions, while continuing to maintain his innocence.