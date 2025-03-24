WATCH: eSafety boss REPORTED to police after top lawyers say she likely broke law

Last week, I exposed how Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, was targeting a journalist for revealing another terror doctor. But what I didn’t tell you then was the side story that had been quietly unfolding in the background.

It started when I sent Inman Grant a media request via WhatsApp. Almost immediately, I noticed something suspicious: she had "disappearing messages" turned on. Now, that feature isn’t exactly popular with people who have nothing to hide. Criminals use it. Cheating spouses love it. Even journalists protecting their sources might rely on it. But the head of Australia’s online safety regime erasing her own digital footprint? That raised red flags.

Sure enough, 24 hours after her media team replied to my request via email, my original WhatsApp message vanished.

I wanted to know if this was even legal, so I sought expert advice. Turns out, it’s probably not. As a federal public servant, Inman Grant’s communications are subject to audits, FOI requests and subpoenas. But none of that works if she’s deleting records before they can be scrutinised.

Legal experts pointed to the Archives Act 1983. Section 24(1) makes it a crime to destroy Commonwealth records, which includes WhatsApp messages tied to government business. The National Archives of Australia backs this up, stating that all digital communications relating to official duties must be preserved.

So, I did what had to be done — I reported Inman Grant to the Australian Federal Police. I also fired off a media request to them with ten questions, including whether the matter is under investigation and if she’ll be given special treatment.

MY QUESTIONS FOR THE AFP:



Is this matter currently under investigation by the AFP? Is the AFP treating this complaint with seriousness ? Will the eSafety Commissioner receive any special treatment during this process? In AFP experience, is the use of "disappearing messages " a common practice among criminals? Does the AFP suspect this behavior might be widespread among Canberra public servants, potentially concealing other unlawful conduct? What might the AFP infer as the motive behind the eSafety Commissioner deleting these records? Beyond legality, does the AFP view it as morally concerning that Australia's online safety chief is deleting records? To what extent does the use of "disappearing messages " hinder or obstruct AFP investigations? As a Commonwealth statutory agency, similar to the Office of the eSafety Commissioner, what is the AFP's internal policy regarding its employees' use of "disappearing messages"? How does this policy compare to the approach adopted by the eSafety Commissioner? Has the AFP previously received any complaints regarding the eSafety Commissioner's use of "disappearing messages"?

I always attach an email tracker to my media requests to confirm receipt. This one set off alarm bells. The AFP media team opened my email 35 times in just five hours before their spokesperson, Nathan, sent back a "no comment."

I’d love to know what those five hours of frantic internal discussions were about. For now, I’ll give the AFP a chance to do their job. But if they think they can sweep this under the rug, they’re in for a rude awakening.