Exclusive: Commentator Clyde Nichols speaks out at anti-extremism conference in Ontario

I drove from Montreal to Toronto with Efrain Monsanto last weekend to attend an anti-extremism national security conference hosted by TAFSIK and the Canada-India Foundation. The event, titled "Creating Awareness about National Security in the Digital Age", featured a panel with Jasmin Laine, Josh Udall, and Clyde Nichols, host of the Clyde Do Something podcast.

Nichols, who rose to prominence during the Freedom Convoy, shared his insights on censorship, immigration, and free speech. “It was during the Freedom Convoy I had cameras and equipment and I just saw what was happening and I said I got to say something,” Nichols recalled.

“I don’t care if nobody’s watching this. I’m just going to say it. So, in the future, when whatever happens, I’ll at least have on my conscience that I spoke out about it,” he said.

His coverage contrasted mainstream narratives, sparking a following. “I didn’t know it was gonna blow up and turn into what I did, but I did,” he explained.

On immigration, Nichols criticized Canada’s shift from merit-based systems: “As soon as this changed… you open up immigration, flood immigration in from whatever part of the world, you’re going to get unsavory characters." He highlighted rising extremism, noting, “It’s turning into extremism. We’re seeing this on the streets.”

Censorship remains a key concern. “Being shut down, absolutely. That’s a concern, especially in Canada,” Nichols said, referencing draconian laws. “If you don’t have free speech, then you don’t have self-governance.”

He urged for increasing dialogue to counter extremism. “The answer to bad speech is more speech,” he said.