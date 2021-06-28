EXCLUSIVE: Pastor Artur reacts to guilty verdict in contempt case
Justice Adam Germain has found Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid Pawlowski, along with Chris Scott, guilty on all charges of contempt of court. Sheila Gunn Reid was live-tweeting court proceedings this morning, and released a video providing an update on the ruling earlier today.
I spoke with Pastor Artur and his legal counsel, Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers, who were both extremely disappointed with the ruling. We will have an update for you from Sarah Miller tomorrow, once she has had to opportunity to review the written ruling.
Pastor Artur shared an exclusive update with us expressing his concern over the ruling, particularly the double standards of politicians who have violated COVID restrictions without consequences. Tyler Shandro was one of the hypocritical politicians named by Pastor Artur, and we were out last week calling attention to this very same hypocrisy and Shandro’s shameful conduct with our Shame On Shandro truck.
As far as the ruling today, this was very much a worst-case scenario. Many legal, constitutional and ethical conversations will no doubt take place in the coming days. While we cannot formally pronounce or project what the plan will be moving forward as this is a developing story, what we can say without reservation is that we will continue to support Pastor Artur in his fight for justice.
Pastor Artur Pawlowksi was our very first Fight The Fines case. We have been crowdfunding in order to cover his legal fees through The Democracy Fund, and have been telling his story throughout this entire ordeal like no other news source in the world. Rest assured that as long as Pastor Artur is fighting, we will continue to have his back and tell his story. If you want to support Pastor Artur, go to www.SaveArtur.com.
- By Adam Soos
