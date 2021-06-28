LIVE UPDATES: Pastors Artur and Dawid Pawlowski back in court
Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Pastor Dawid Pawlowski are set to hear a decision on their contempt of court orders today at 9:30 a.m. MT.
You can read a summary of Pastor Art's May 26, 2021 court hearing by clicking here.
Sheila Gunn Reid will be providing live tweet updates as Justice Adam Germaine rules on Justice Rooke's May 6 order which prohibited public gatherings in Alberta.
(10:40 MT / 12:40 ET)
And that's a wrap. Adam Soos (@ATSoos) and I will be filming respective video updates about the cases today.
Judge is asking Albert Health Services to outline in writing if they are seeking a period of imprisonment as a sanction against Scott and Pawlowskis These men were locked up for three and two days respectively. And yet this sickening government could ask for more?
Court will hear arguments on sanctions for Pawlowskis and Scott on the afternoon of July 27. However Scott and Williamson are headed to the court of appeal, fighting the original order against him. So this isn't close to over yet. You can donate at FightTheFines.com.
There you have it. The govt can get a secret order against you without informing your lawyer (that they know about), stick the order in your hands, or in the case of the Pawlowskis, drop it at your feet in a plastic bag, and if you don't immediately obey, you can go to jail.
Germain: All 3, the Pawlowskis and Scott, are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of contempt of the Rooke order. Pawlowskis are also guilty of contempt of the previous Gates order. (Art was given just two and a half minutes to understand and comply with the Gates order)
(10:35 MT / 12:35 PM ET)
3 elements required for contempt. 1. the order clear with the act and the named respondents. 2. People who breach must have actual knowledge of the order 3. the people accused must have meant/intended to breach the order
Judge calls the arguments brought forward by the lawyers representing both Scott and the Pawlowskis "excellent"
(10:25 MT / 12:25 PM ET)
The Gates order required an on-demand viewing of Pastor Pawlowski's church services. The Rooke order restrained Chris Scott, and unnamed Jane and John Does, from holding a protest.
Germain is now laying out the history of the so-called coronavirus third wave. "Pawlowskis and Scott openly defied the efforts of AHS to control the third wave"
Germain once again calls the submissions of our lawyers, both written and oral, "superb".
Germain is ready to rule. He says counsel will receive written reasons for his judgements by noon tomorrow. Germain first thanks the lawyers. Calls them capable, confident and courteous.
(10 AM MT / NOON ET)
Williamson chimes in to say he has additional submissions to make before Germain issues his ruling. Says AHS is side stepping fundamental justice by getting a procedurally flawed ex parte order against his client Chris Scott.
While court sorts some procedural things out, I'm hearing some movement is happening in the Pastor Tim Stephens case and it doesn't sound good.Adam Soos (@ATSoos) and I will work to confirm as quickly as we can.
(9:50 AM MT / 11:50 AM ET)
After Art receives his decision, Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop is receiving his decision on a contempt charge for holding a protest. His FightTheFines.com lawyer, Chad Williamson is on the WebEx call Scott is a diner owner who defied the lockdown and we're helping
Justice Adam Germain has been tasked with hearing a series of cases brought by Alberta Health Services against pastors and biz owners for defying the lockdown. What happens this morning will be an indication of what's going to happen with other cases.
Today's contempt hearing decision is related to an AHS order sought in secret against Pawlowski on April 23rd, served to him April 24th and he was given 2.5 mins to respond and comply. You can see our prior coverage of the contempt hearing and donate at SaveArtur.com
(9:30 AM MT / 11:30 AM ET)
Artur Pawlowski is appearing virtually. He and his brother David await the decision of Justice Adam Germain. Recall the SWAT style takedown of Art on a busy Calgary freeway for alleged contempt of a court order for not allowing Alberta Health Services to interrupt his church
Court is starting. Sarah Miller from JSS Barristers has been working so hard for Art Pawlowski for a year now. You can donate to offset Art's enormous legal costs at http://FightTheFines.com We've been helping Art since his first lockdown ticket for feeding the homeless.
More to come...
- By Adam Soos
