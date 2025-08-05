EXCLUSIVE: Watch my interview with Tommy Robinson, after his police vindication

If you believed the mainstream media, Tommy Robinson assaulted a man at a London train station last week and then fled the country. That’s how it was reported.

The actual facts were the opposite: a drunk hoodlum assaulted Tommy, who reluctantly defended himself. Tommy then immediately called police after the incident, and then had his lawyer do the same.

Far from absconding, Tommy scheduled a meeting with police, to look over the security video that showed it was self-defence. That was last night.

This morning, I sat down with Tommy to debrief on this stressful incident, to talk about his upcoming free speech rally on September 13 in London, and to learn about three NEW police investigations against him — for “mean tweets”!

In the UK, the process is the punishment: this whole episode caused Tommy a lot of stress, distracted from his real work, and incurred thousands of pounds in legal costs.

I’m glad we crowdfunded Tommy’s legal fees — and thank you if you donated! I haven’t received the invoice from the lawyers yet, but if you still want to chip in, you can do so at www.SaveTommy.com.

I think London is in the middle of a huge crime wave, but the mainstream media and the government have demonized Tommy so badly that a stranger felt compelled to try to physically attack him!

That’s what it’s like for Tommy, being the UK’s foremost freedom activist.

What do you think?

I’ll be speaking at Tommy’s September 13 rally in London. If you want to come to that rally with me, I’m bringing up to 50 people with me for four days of events, meetings and a very special private dinner with Tommy.

It’s expensive and it’s almost five days long, so it’s not for everyone, but for Tommy’s super-fans, it promises to be the trip of a lifetime.

Learn more at www.FreeSpeechMission.com.