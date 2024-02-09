Ezra Levant and Alex Jones on rising authoritarianism, censorship, global conflicts, trans madness and more

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant recently appeared alongside influential commentator Alex Jones on InfoWars to discuss a wide range of pressing topics.

From rising authoritarianism in both the US and Canada to transgender madness, the two touched on some of the most consequential issues currently facing both countries.

As stated by Ezra, "I think the most important piece of news in Canada in 2024 was a shocking — shocking in a good way — court decision by our Federal Court of Canada."

"It ruled that when Justin Trudeau invoked martial law two years ago in response to the peaceful truckers, when he seized bank accounts, when he deployed riot horses against peaceful protesters, that was illegal, unconstitutional, unreasonable, unjustified. Those were all words from the ruling."

Speaking about the US presidential race, Ezra said, "I'm worried because they will not stop at anything to block Trump. So much depends on it — trillions of dollars, the states of entire countries, the dominance of the US currency versus others."

"The entire world hinges on what Americans do. And let me be more precise, we know which way California's going, we know which way New York is going. The entire world depends on maybe a half a dozen battleground states in America and that's why election integrity, and that's why freedom of speech electronically is so important."

Discussing Tucker Carlson interviewing Vladimir Putin, Alex Jones said, "This is bigger than Tucker or Vladimir Putin. It's about stopping World War Three. It's about Kennedy getting on the phone with Khrushchev during the Cuban missile crisis in the early 1960s."

"We need this dialogue and we need to know all Americans don't hate Russians and all Russians don't hate Americans and that it's actually the opposite of that."