EZRA LEVANT | Here's what I am going to do about my UK ban

About this Episode

The British Home Office has revoked Ezra Levant’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), slamming the door on a journalist who has travelled in and out of the UK dozens of times without issue. His crime? Covering Tommy Robinson, the grooming gang scandals, the chaos of mass migration, and the slow death of free speech in the country that invented it.

Back home in Canada, the pattern is identical. A Trudeau-appointed judge just invented a brand-new procedural hurdle to block over 300,000 Albertans from even petitioning for an independence referendum, a barrier that was never imposed on Quebec. Same playbook: when the people start demanding accountability, the institutions simply move the goalposts.

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